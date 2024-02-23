US news: Cellphone network restored after a widespread outage. 10 points

A cellular outage swept across large portions of the US has now been restored. Users of various other telecom providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile encountered issues with their services as hundreds of thousands of wireless subscribers lost service. However, AT&T said its wireless network was back after a few hours of outage. The FBI and US Department of Homeland Security are investigating into the matter.

