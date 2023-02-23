US nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga for World Bank president
USA has nominated Ajay Banga for World Bank President for his critical experience on global challenges including climate change. He is the first Indian-born nominee for the role
Days after Donald Trump appointee David Malpass announced to step down from his role as World Bank President, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga as USA's nomination for the role. The USA government nominated Ajay Banga for his expertise in handling global challenges including climate change, reported AP.
