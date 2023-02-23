US nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Days after Donald Trump appointee David Malpass announced to step down from his role as World Bank President, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga as USA's nomination for the role. The USA government nominated Ajay Banga for his expertise in handling global challenges including climate change, reported AP.

It is worth noting that David Malpass' five year term was supposed to expire in April 2024. However, he planned to step down from the role in June. Early departure of David Malpass from the 189-nation poverty reduction agency, was seen as an opportunity for the USA to come up with a leadership that can lead the organisation for the welfare of less-wealthy nations. Addressing the impact of climate change is the topmost priority for the US government. A new leader with a similar priority can use the financial institution for the same. World Bank is often criticised for being hostile to undeveloped nations.

David Malpass garnered criticism on his comments at a conference, that questioned the role of fossil fuel in global warming. He cased doubt on the science behind the burning of fossil fuel and rise in global temperature.

Who is Ajay Banga, the first Indian-born World Bank President nominee?

Ajay Banga is currently appointed as the vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic. He has more than 30 years of business experience in handling different roles at Mastercard and the boards of theAmerican Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc.

Notably, he is the first Indian-born nominee for the role of World Bank President. Joe Biden expressed confidence on Ajay Banga's leadership and said he is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this stage. Biden also stated that Ajay has a critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges.

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinted that the USA will soon announce its nomination for the World Bank President role who will be a highly qualified person. In her recent statement, Janet Yellen said in a statement that Banga's experience will be of immense benefit for World Bank and its objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and shared prosperity. He has the calibre to pursue the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution which include meeting “ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction."

