US nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga for World Bank president

It is worth noting that David Malpass' five year term was supposed to expire in April 2024. However, he planned to step down from the role in June. Early departure of David Malpass from the 189-nation poverty reduction agency, was seen as an opportunity for the USA to come up with a leadership that can lead the organisation for the welfare of less-wealthy nations. Addressing the impact of climate change is the topmost priority for the US government. A new leader with a similar priority can use the financial institution for the same. World Bank is often criticised for being hostile to undeveloped nations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}