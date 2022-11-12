US NSA shares an update on Biden's intention to participate in G20 summit

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday said that President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit that is scheduled to begin on December 1 this year, according to the news agency ANI.
Addressing a press conference, Sullivan also pointed out that PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took charge of the office here.
"President Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in the G20 summit because India is the President of G20 next year. Hence, Biden will look forward to seeking PM Modi," he said.
"The two sides had the opportunity to talk in person, and to talk on the phone or video calls multiple times. There is a very practical and productive relationship between the two. They see a common interest on a number of critical issues, and have worked to strengthen the US-India partnership," he was saying as quoted by ANI.
Meanwhile, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is on a visit to India, on Friday also asserted that India is an “indispensable partner to the United States".
Speaking about the G20 summit, Yellen stated that the US will be extending support to India's presidency in G20 to achieve shared global priorities.
"We look forward to supporting India's presidency and making progress on our shared global priorities," Yellen added.
The G20 summit, a premier forum for international economic cooperation, represents around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
India will host about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India during the G20 Presidency. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.
