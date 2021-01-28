OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US NSA Sullivan dials Ajit Doval, reaffirms commitment for strong ties
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. (REUTERS)
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. (REUTERS)

US NSA Sullivan dials Ajit Doval, reaffirms commitment for strong ties

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 08:45 AM IST PTI

Sullivan reaffirms President Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership

America’s new National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in his first call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of President Joe Biden to a strong and enduring bilateral strategic partnership based on shared commitment to democracy, the White House said.

“Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on our shared commitment to democracy," said the National Security Council of the White House in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police and protesting farmers clash during the latter's 'tractor march' on Republic Day in New Delhi.

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues notice to 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
A vial of coronavirus vaccine is pictured at a vaccination centre.

India dispatches Covishield vaccines to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Farmers at the Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, on Jan 26, 2021.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
A medic prepares the dose of Covaxin vaccine for a beneficiary during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

India logs 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally over 1.07 crore

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

This was the first call between the two national security advisers.

“They discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change," said the statement.

Sullivan, a close confidant of Biden, has so far spoken with his counterparts from eight countries.

They are Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President; Jan Hecker, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor; Dominic Raab, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs; Shigeru Kitamura, Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Secretariat.

He has also spoken with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib of Afghanistan; National Security Adviser Suh Hoon of the Republic of Korea and National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat of Israel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout