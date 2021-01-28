US NSA Sullivan dials Ajit Doval, reaffirms commitment for strong ties

US NSA Sullivan dials Ajit Doval, reaffirms commitment for strong ties1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 08:45 AM IST
Sullivan reaffirms President Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership
America’s new National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in his first call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of President Joe Biden to a strong and enduring bilateral strategic partnership based on shared commitment to democracy, the White House said.
“Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on our shared commitment to democracy," said the National Security Council of the White House in a statement.
This was the first call between the two national security advisers.
“They discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change," said the statement.
Sullivan, a close confidant of Biden, has so far spoken with his counterparts from eight countries.
They are Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President; Jan Hecker, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor; Dominic Raab, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs; Shigeru Kitamura, Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Secretariat.
He has also spoken with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib of Afghanistan; National Security Adviser Suh Hoon of the Republic of Korea and National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat of Israel.
