Did US offer 20% of Ukrainian territory to Putin to end war? White House responds
- White House has responded to reports that the US offered 20 per cent of the Ukrainian territory to Vladimir Putin
An American media has reported that CIA director William Burns took a secret trip to Moscow in January and offered 20 per cent of the Ukrainian territory to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of a peace plan drawn by the Joe Biden administration.
