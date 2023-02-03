The report also talked about the division in the US administration over the Russia-Ukraine war with William Burns and Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, "wanted to end the war quickly so they could focus on China," while Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “didn't want to let Russia get away with destroying the rule-based peace order and called for massive military support for Ukraine."

