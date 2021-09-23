US okays 3rd dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for elderly, high-risk population

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The US FDA has allowed administering a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer Inc-BioNTech to people above 65 and those at high risk of severe coronavirus infection.

Besides, people 18 and older whose occupational exposure to Covid-19 puts them at elevated risk of serious complications are also eligible to take the Pfizer booster dose.

The announcement means tens of millions of Americans are now eligible for a third shot once six months have passed since their second.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine's third shot can be given any time at least six months after a person received their second shot.

"We believe boosters have an important role to play in addressing the continued threat of this disease, alongside efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement. "Today's FDA action is an important step in helping the most vulnerable among us remain protected from Covid-19."

A surge in virus infections caused by the delta variant has coincided with fears that vaccine potency will fade as the weather turns colder.

Scientists have been divided on the need for boosters. Real-world studies suggested that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine diminished somewhat this summer, especially in preventing mild breakthrough cases, though it is hard to distinguish waning immunity from the effects of the highly infectious delta variant.

CDC Review

Boosters for Pfizer are currently being debated by a separate body of experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which may recommend further specifics about recipients.

For example, if obesity makes a person "at high risk of severe Covid," that definition would cover more than 42 percent of the US population.

The CDC may also have to decide which workplaces and other settings might lead to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.".

Some members raised the question of whether people who had received a Moderna Inc. or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary immunisation should receive the Pfizer booster, or whether they should wait to match with a supplemental dose of the shot they first received.

Dosing Debate

The use of a third shot to protect vulnerable people was backed by recent evidence from other countries. An Israeli study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can dramatically cut rates of Covid-related illness in people 60 and older.

Additionally, a Pfizer study suggested that the efficacy of its first two shots waned in a matter of months, and that booster doses are an effective way to combat the spread of the virus and new variants.

Some critics have said that booster shots should wait until immunizations are more widespread globally. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has argued that uneven vaccine distribution will be the world’s biggest obstacle to ending the pandemic and recovering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

