World Economic Forum (WEF) had released the list of top universities in America. While the easy guess is all the eight Ivy League colleges, you will be surprised to find only four of them make it to the top of the list. Check out below to gain a better understanding of the American Universities.
World Economic Forum (WEF) had released the list of top universities in America. While the easy guess is all the eight Ivy League colleges, you will be surprised to find only four of them make it to the top of the list. Check out below to gain a better understanding of the American Universities.
Top Universities in America:
According to the list, following at the top ten universities in the United States of America.
Top Universities in America:
According to the list, following at the top ten universities in the United States of America.
-Princeton University: With an acceptance rate of 4%, this private university is also an Ivy league college, that is situated int he state of New Jersey. The annual tuition fees for this university is $57,410.
-Princeton University: With an acceptance rate of 4%, this private university is also an Ivy league college, that is situated int he state of New Jersey. The annual tuition fees for this university is $57,410.
-Massachusetts Institute of Technology: this private institution located in the state of Massachusetts boasts of top engineering and science degrees globally. With an acceptance rate of 4%, the varsity offers top courses with top faculty at an annual tuition fees of $57,986.
-Massachusetts Institute of Technology: this private institution located in the state of Massachusetts boasts of top engineering and science degrees globally. With an acceptance rate of 4%, the varsity offers top courses with top faculty at an annual tuition fees of $57,986.
-Yale University: This university situated in the state of Connecticut, has an acceptance rate of 5%. Yale University is a private university with an Ivy League tag that offers courses at an annual tuition fees of $62,250.
-Yale University: This university situated in the state of Connecticut, has an acceptance rate of 5%. Yale University is a private university with an Ivy League tag that offers courses at an annual tuition fees of $62,250.
-Harvard University: The Harvard University and the law courses it offer is house to the top lawyers and lawmakers globally. This private institution also has an Ivy league tag owing to its prestigious heritage. Located in the state of Massachusetts, the varsity offers courses at an annual fees of $57,261. It has an acceptance rate of 4%.
-Harvard University: The Harvard University and the law courses it offer is house to the top lawyers and lawmakers globally. This private institution also has an Ivy league tag owing to its prestigious heritage. Located in the state of Massachusetts, the varsity offers courses at an annual fees of $57,261. It has an acceptance rate of 4%.
-Stanford University: This university is situated in California. With an acceptance rate of 4%, this private university offers courses at an annual tuition fees of $56,169.
-Stanford University: This university is situated in California. With an acceptance rate of 4%, this private university offers courses at an annual tuition fees of $56,169.
-University of Chicago: This university has an acceptance rate of 6%. Situated in Illinois, this private university offers courses at an annual rate of $62,940.
-University of Chicago: This university has an acceptance rate of 6%. Situated in Illinois, this private university offers courses at an annual rate of $62,940.
-University of Pennsylvania: This university situated in Pennsylvania is another private university with the Ivy League tag that has made it to the top 10 university list by WEF. With an acceptance rate of 65, this university offers courses at the annual rate of $63,452.
-University of Pennsylvania: This university situated in Pennsylvania is another private university with the Ivy League tag that has made it to the top 10 university list by WEF. With an acceptance rate of 65, this university offers courses at the annual rate of $63,452.
-Johns Hopkins University: Located in Maryland, this private university has been well known over the years for its exemplary medical courses. With an acceptance rate of 8%, the John Hopkins University offers courses at an annual rate of $60,480.
-Johns Hopkins University: Located in Maryland, this private university has been well known over the years for its exemplary medical courses. With an acceptance rate of 8%, the John Hopkins University offers courses at an annual rate of $60,480.
-California Institute of Technology: This private university with an acceptance rate of 4% is situated in the state of California. The annual tuition fees for courses int his university is $60,864.
-California Institute of Technology: This private university with an acceptance rate of 4% is situated in the state of California. The annual tuition fees for courses int his university is $60,864.
-Northwestern University: The Northwestern University has an acceptance rate of 7%. This private university situated in the state of Illinois offers courses at an annual rate of $63,468.
-Northwestern University: The Northwestern University has an acceptance rate of 7%. This private university situated in the state of Illinois offers courses at an annual rate of $63,468.
According to the WEF report, among the top 10 schools admittance is very competitive, and none of the acceptance rates surpass the 7% mark. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Caltech are among the most difficult universities to get into, with only 4% of applicants receiving that exciting acceptance letter. On the flip side, the universities of Illinois and Wisconsin, for example, accept 60% of all applicants.
According to the WEF report, among the top 10 schools admittance is very competitive, and none of the acceptance rates surpass the 7% mark. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Caltech are among the most difficult universities to get into, with only 4% of applicants receiving that exciting acceptance letter. On the flip side, the universities of Illinois and Wisconsin, for example, accept 60% of all applicants.
The cost of education in a university in America is famous for being unaffordable. Combining all the federal and private loans in the country, the total student debt comes out to $1.75 trillion and the average borrower owes $28,950.
The cost of education in a university in America is famous for being unaffordable. Combining all the federal and private loans in the country, the total student debt comes out to $1.75 trillion and the average borrower owes $28,950.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.