US opens registration for popular visa programme. Can Indians apply?

The United States, earlier this month, opened registration for Diversity Visa Program. Interested candidates can submit their their application for Diversity Visa 2025 between October 4 to November 7, 2023. Here is all you need to know about the visa programme and how to apply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is US Diversity Visa? This visa category allows people from countries with low US immigration rates, who meet eligibility requirements, to enter for a chance to apply.

What is the selection process? The Diversity Visa (DV) program has stringent eligibility criteria for selectees, determined through a random computer drawing by the Department of State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DVs are distributed across six regions, ensuring that no single country receives more than seven percent.

For Fiscal Year 2025, 55,000 DVs are available, and registration is free. However, selectees must pay a visa application fee if they're scheduled for an interview. During this interview, a consular officer assesses their eligibility for the DV.

If an applicant's entry is selected, they are eligible to apply for immigrant visas. However, it is important to note that selection does not guarantee approval, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can Indians apply for US Diversity Visa? As mentioned earlier, Diversity Visa Program is meant exclusively for people from countries with low US immigration rates. Since India, China, Canada and few other countries have high rate of immigrants in the US, they are not allowed to apply.

As per the rules, for DV-2025, people from countries from where more than 50,000 natives immigrated to the United States in the previous five years cannot apply. These contrives are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, The People’s Republic of China (including mainland and Hong Kong born), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea (South Korea), Venezuela, and Vietnam.

With the exception of the United Kingdom and its dependent territories, which are now eligible for DV-2025, there were no changes in eligibility from the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Financial Express and Times of India)

