US passes grim milestone of 1 lakh coronavirus deaths

The United States has surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths. Confirmed US deaths stood at 100,418, with nearly 1.7 million infections, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Nevertheless, most US states moved toward reopening restaurants and businesses. The US capital Washington will ease its lockdown from Friday.

The United States remains the hardest-hit nation, with President Donald Trump weathering heavy criticism for his handling of the crisis.

The United States remains the hardest-hit nation, with President Donald Trump weathering heavy criticism for his handling of the crisis.

Grim news came from across the Americas, as Brazil saw its death toll pass 25,000. President Jair Bolsonaro is facing mounting criticism over his response to the health crisis. Brazil has reported over 4 lakh infections.

In Europe, business have slowly started reopening as outbreaks on the continent slow. The EU has unveiled a historic, 750-billion-euro ($825 billion) recovery plan to get the continent back on its feet.

It follows other unprecedented emergency measures introduced around the world to rescue economies shattered by the virus, which has claimed more than 3.5 lakh lives globally as infections top 56 lakh.

Spain on Wednesday began 10 days of official mourning for the more than 27,000 people who died there, with all flags on public buildings at half-staff.

While desperate to kickstart their economies, most governments in Europe are also trying to move cautiously, afraid of a second wave of infections.

In Moscow, shops will reopen and people will be allowed out for walks from June 1 as the Russian capital announced the easing of its lockdown.

Russia has reported about 370,680 coronavirus cases, the UK 268,619, Spain 236,259 and Italy 231,139. (With Agency Inputs)

