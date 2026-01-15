US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries: Who is affected and who isn’t – Top FAQs answered

The United States has announced an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries, including Russia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand, as part of President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement policies. The pause, which begins on 21 January 2026, has raised widespread questions about who is affected, how the policy works and what the implications are for global migration to the US.

What exactly has the US government announced? The US State Department has said it will indefinitely suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries from 21 January 2026. The pause affects those applying for immigrant visas, which are issued to people seeking permanent residence in the United States.

US Consular officers have been directed to pause or refuse visas already approved but not yet printed while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures under existing law.

Who is affected by the suspension? The suspension covers a broad and geographically diverse group of countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Countries explicitly identified in reporting include:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Why is the US suspending visa processing for these countries? According to the State Department, the review aims to ensure “the highest level of screening and vetting” for all applicants, with an emphasis on determining whether immigrants might become a “public charge” — that is, likely to rely on government welfare or public benefits. Officials have cited long-standing authority to deem ineligible applicants on that basis.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said: “Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

Does the suspension affect all types of US visas? No. The pause applies only to immigrant visas, which are intended for those seeking to settle permanently in the United States. It does not affect non-immigrant visas such as those for tourism, business or study, which remain in force and are processed normally.

Consular guidance has also been issued to screen non-immigrant visa applicants more rigorously for potential reliance on public benefits, but the underlying suspension specifically targets immigrant visas.

Does this affect Indian citizens? No. India is not on the list of 75 countries affected by the suspension.

Immigrant visa processing for Indian nationals continues as normal. However, immigration lawyers caution that overall scrutiny has increased globally, meaning applicants from all countries—including India—may face stricter financial and background checks, longer processing times, and more requests for documentation.

What if I am an Indian citizen but my spouse is from a suspended country? In such cases, the application is likely to be affected.

Experts say, if the primary immigrant visa applicant is a citizen of a suspended country—such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia or Thailand—processing will be paused even if the spouse or sponsor is Indian or American.

Mixed-nationality families are expected to face significant delays until the suspension is lifted or exemptions are announced.

What if I hold dual citizenship — one from a listed country and one from a non-listed country? This is one of the most complex grey areas.

US consular officers typically process immigrant visas based on the passport used for the application. If an applicant holds dual citizenship and applies using a passport from a non-suspended country, they may still be eligible for processing.

However, US officials may examine ties to the suspended country closely, and outcomes could vary by case.

Immigration experts advise dual nationals to seek legal counsel before applying, as inconsistent handling is possible during the review period.

Is this a ‘travel ban’ or a ‘country ban’? No — but it is close in effect for permanent migrants.

The policy does not ban travel, nor does it stop tourists, students or business travellers from entering the US. It specifically targets immigrant visas, meaning those seeking permanent residence or green cards.

That said, critics argue that the suspension functions like a de facto country-based restriction on legal migration.

What does ‘public charge’ actually mean for applicants? A “public charge” refers to someone deemed likely to rely on government welfare or benefits in the United States.

Under the policy review, applicants may be scrutinised for:

Income and savings

Employment prospects

Sponsorship strength

Family size and dependents State Department officials say this authority has existed for decades but is now being applied more aggressively.

Are refugees, asylum seekers or emergency cases exempt? The State Department has not announced broad exemptions yet.

Historically, humanitarian cases, special immigrant visas, or emergency medical situations may receive discretionary consideration. However, until formal guidance is released, most immigrant visa categories remain paused for affected countries.

Why are countries like Russia, Pakistan and Bangladesh included? US officials say internal data suggested higher risks of applicants from these countries seeking public benefits after arrival.

The government has not published country-specific data, prompting criticism that the criteria lack transparency and disproportionately affect developing or politically sensitive nations.

How long will this suspension last? There is no end date.

The State Department says the pause will remain in place “while the department reassesses immigration processing procedures”, without committing to a timeline or benchmarks for lifting it.

