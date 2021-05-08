US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack

“Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue," the company said in a late Friday statement. “At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimise disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline." The precise nature of the incident was unclear, including who launched the attack and what the motives were.

