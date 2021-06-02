The United States will soon be announcing how it would sell and distribute eight crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines it has pledged globally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a conference. Blinken said the US would reveal the criteria and details of the process of coronavirus vaccine distribution within the next two weeks.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the administration of US President Joe Biden would focus on equitable distribution of immunisations and not tie political strings to the process.

It must be noted that US President Biden said his administration will send at least 2 crore doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and 6 crore doses of AstraZeneca Plc-Oxford University vaccines to other countries.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to share vaccines to help curb worsening outbreaks from India to Brazil, where health experts fear new, more contagious coronavirus variants could undermine the effectiveness of available shots.

As the pandemic outlook within the United States brightens with advancing vaccinations, the aid pledge is central to the administration's drive to use US vaccine supply as a tool to counter Chinese and Russian vaccine diplomacy.

Costa Rica's Alvarado stressed that his country was hoping for prompt news on vaccine distribution.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World Bank urged the United States to free up excess vaccines.

