US plans to build new 'nuclear gravity bomb' 24 times powerful than Hiroshima nuke
The United States' new B61 nuclear gravity bomb will be designated B61-13. According to reports, the new bomb is estimated to be 360 kilotons, which is roughly 24 times powerful than the blast that destroyed Hiroshima.
The United States (US) is planning to build a "modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb", the Department of Defense said in a press release last month. This variant will be designated B61-13.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message