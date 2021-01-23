US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, says Biden

US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, says Biden1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 09:30 PM IST
Biden outlined his plan to reduce migration in the call by focusing on 'addressing its root causes'
US President Joe Biden discussed plans to reverse the Trump administration's immigration policies with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday, according to a readout of a phone call released by the White House on Saturday.
Biden outlined his plan to reduce migration in the call by focusing on "addressing its root causes," the readout states. The plan includes efforts to increase "resettlement capacity and lawful alternative immigration pathways" as well as improving processing at the border.
I-T dept detects ₹118-crore black money from an evangelist in Tamil Nadu1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
Will take decision on tractor march after farmers present route: Delhi Police2 min read . 10:19 PM IST
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
Farmers set out from Punjab, Haryana for Republic Day tractor march3 min read . 09:59 PM IST
The two leaders agreed to work together towards reducing "irregular migration," the White House release said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.