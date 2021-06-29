US poised to fall behind Europe on covid-19 vaccine first doses

In the U.S., the number of daily doses peaked in April at 3.4 million and has been declining rapidly since, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, an average of about 600,000 daily doses were administered, down from more than one million two weeks earlier. The White House recently said the U.S. wouldn’t reach President Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population with at least one dose by July 4.

