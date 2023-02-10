Home / News / World /  US poised to further tighten technology exports to China after balloon incident
Back

US poised to further tighten technology exports to China after balloon incident

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 07:30 PM IST Ian Talley, The Wall Street Journal
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach (AP)Premium
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach (AP)

  • Newly formed House panel might also press for tougher measures to slow advancement of Chinese military capabilities

China risks losing even more access to Western technology after a suspected spy balloon traversed the U.S., as Washington and its allies consider punishing Beijing with stiffer restrictions on products it needs to advance its military and economic might.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x