US political consultant Steven Kramer indicted over AI-generated Joe Biden robocalls, faces $6 million fine
Louisiana political consultant indicted for fake robocall imitating Biden to deter votes in New Hampshire primary. Faces felony voter suppression charges and court appearances on June 14.
A Louisiana Democratic political consultant was indicted over a fake robocall imitating U.S. President Joe Biden seeking to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's Democratic primary election, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said on Thursday.