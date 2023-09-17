United States Presidential Election 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American businessman has garnered attention for several controversial beliefs which perpetrated during televised debated, election rally speeches.

The controversial statements, often mirroring his beliefs, has awarded Ramaswamy the image of a person of ideologies bordering on impeached former US president Donald Trump.

From what began as a string of controversial statements during the Republican debate, only went downhill from there. Vivek Ramaswamy in his distinctly Trumpian and conspiratorial fashion had declared ‘We live in a dark moment’.

The US presidential candidate also gained attention for his comments on 9/11 attacks, for calling himself 'skinny guy with a funny last name'.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech executive-turned-presidential hopeful, has been termed as neurotic, mercurial, and paranoid by some of his former employees.

One cannot of course, forget the closing statements, Ramaswamy made during his Republican debate. He said, “God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is not a border. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man. Capitalism lifts us up from poverty."

‘Will gut H1-B Visa programme’

Vivek Ramaswamy said if he becomes the US president in 2024 he will ‘gut’ the H-1B visa programme which he said is an “indentured servitude". He further asserted that the lottery-based system will be replaced with more-effective meritocratic admission.

‘Will disband FBI, other federal agencies’

Vivek Ramaswamy noted that he would fire over 75% of the federal work force if he is elected the US President. He further asserted that he will make a move to disband some major agencies like Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ukraine should make major concessions

Ramaswamy has called for Ukraine to make "major concessions" in order to end the conflict. "What I think we need to do is end the Ukraine war on peaceful terms that, yes, do make some major concessions to Russia, including freezing those current lines of control in a Korean-war style armistice agreement," he told ABC News in June.

Ramaswamy opposes sending aid to Kyiv and instead believes the president should focus on American interests. "I think that by fighting further in Russia, by further arming Ukraine, we are driving Russia into China's hands." he said.

‘The government has told lies about 9/11’

Ramaswamy has been widely criticised for remarks he made about the 9/11 attacks in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

"It is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers," he said.

"Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero," he continued. "But if we're doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened... absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to."

'Racism is often manufactured'

On the heels of comparing a Black Member of Congress to a Klu Klux Klan grand wizard, Ramaswamy said he believes racism in America is "manufactured in a way that creates more racism in this country."

"Is there existing racism in the United States? Of course, there is. But those last burning embers of racism — the last thing I want to do is throw kerosene on it," Ramaswamy said on "Meet the Press" on NBC News. "Yet that's exactly what I believe the modern culture is doing by creating race-based quota systems that deny people access to goods or services based on the color of their skin."

‘There are TWO genders’

Ramaswamy's Trump like ideologies are no surprise to the world. His ideas that reject the queer community's existence, that take away abortion rights from women, do also include anti-war notion which suggests that Moscow keeps a part of Ukraine and the later does not join NATO.

Ramaswamy is a penchant believer of an ideology that says gender dysphoria should be treated as a ‘mental illness’

'All US candidates are bought and paid'

Vivek Ramaswamy during his debate boldly claimed all the other presidential candidates onstage in Milwaukee were “bought and paid for" by donors, making his case stand distinct from his competitors.

‘Climate agenda is a hoax’

‘The climate change agenda is a hoax’ Vivek Ramaswamy jumped at the conclusion when during the debate all eight candidates were asked if they believed human behavior was causing the climate crisis. Ramaswamy jumped in, stridently rapping out: “Unlock American energy, drill, frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear."

“The climate change agenda is a hoax … more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate." Ramaswamy said.