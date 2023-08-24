US Polls 2024: Joe Biden slams Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over ‘climate change hoax’ remark, says THIS1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
US President Joe Biden slammed Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for calling climate change a hoax.
In his first political debate, Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, was widely expected to be a wild card. He quickly found out that fire brings fire. Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience who has been rising in some opinion polls, branded his rivals “professional politicians".
India and China should cut emission: Nikki Haley
Meanwhile, on the climate change issue, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, meanwhile, called for China and India to cut emissions.
“First of all, we do care about clean air, clean water. We want to see that taken care of, but there is a right way to do it. The right way is first of all, yes, is climate change real? Yes, it is. But if you want to go and really change the environment, we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions."
Eight contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination jockeyed for voters’ attention on Wednesday at the party’s first debate, absent the front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, who bypassed the event. During the debate, candidates attacked Joe Biden’s stewardship of the US economy.
The economy remains a vulnerability for Biden, with voters giving him poor remarks despite recent data showing jobs gains, steady gross domestic product, and cooling inflation — providing an opening for Republicans eager to replace him.
(With inputs from agencies and Politico)