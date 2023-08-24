US President Joe Biden slammed Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for calling climate change a hoax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I'm the only candidate on stage who isn't bought and paid for, so I can say this," Ramaswamy said, though he caught some shade. "climate change is a hoax … The reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change."

Ramaswamy's remarks were booed by the crowd and criticised by several leaders including the US president. Minutes after the comment during the first Republican party debate ahead of US election 2024, Biden took to X (formerly Twitter) to say 'Climate change is real, by the way.'

In his first political debate, Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, was widely expected to be a wild card. He quickly found out that fire brings fire. Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience who has been rising in some opinion polls, branded his rivals "professional politicians".

India and China should cut emission: Nikki Haley Meanwhile, on the climate change issue, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, meanwhile, called for China and India to cut emissions.

"First of all, we do care about clean air, clean water. We want to see that taken care of, but there is a right way to do it. The right way is first of all, yes, is climate change real? Yes, it is. But if you want to go and really change the environment, we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions."

Eight contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination jockeyed for voters' attention on Wednesday at the party's first debate, absent the front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, who bypassed the event. During the debate, candidates attacked Joe Biden's stewardship of the US economy.

The economy remains a vulnerability for Biden, with voters giving him poor remarks despite recent data showing jobs gains, steady gross domestic product, and cooling inflation — providing an opening for Republicans eager to replace him.

(With inputs from agencies and Politico)

