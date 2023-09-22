United States Presidential Polls 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be hosting an ‘intimate dinner’ for fundraising for his presidential campaign with Silicon Valley bosses. The Indian-American Republican presidential candidate despite all his controversial remarks seems to have become a more favourable candidate defeating De Santis for the US Polls 2024.

According to pamphlet that has been shared on social media, the “intimate dinner and discussion" with Ramaswamy will be held at the home of investor and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya San Francisco Bay Area. The pamphlet also shows that the event is charged at ₹41 Lakhs ($50,000) per person. The invite shared by journalist Teddy Schleifer of Puck shows the details. The social media post by Schleifer also predicts that Vivek Ramaswamy's fundraiser is expected to pull in about $1 Million in total. The other hosts, according to the invite, are venture capitalist David Sacks, Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and top crypto investors Matt Huang and Katie Haun.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy has called for declaring economic independence from China, for which he proposed a slew of measures including an expanded relationship with countries like India.

In a major foreign policy speech in his home state Ohio on Thursday, Ramaswamy also underlined the need to move away from Chinese-controlled pharmaceutical supply chains and increase military spending.

"What we are laying out here is a clear and pragmatic vision for how we will actually, finally at long last declare economic independence from China while actually advancing American prosperity at home,"Vivek Ramaswamy said.

"I will not sell you a fake vision of onshoring everything immediately. That's not going to happen if we are serious about decoupling from China. It will also require expanded relationships with India," said the 38-year-old entrepreneur whose popularity has been on the rise since his impressive performance at the first Republican presidential primary debate last month.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy is the son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist. His parents migrated to the United States over 40 years ago.

Ramaswamy attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.

Before he announced his presidential election bid, Ramaswamy was dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc".

Ramaswamy said if he is elected president of the United States in November 2024, his policy of declaring independence from China will have four elements. This includes declaring "independence from the climate change agenda" that Ramaswamy described as a "farce" and "hoax".