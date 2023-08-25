US Polls 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy's popularity surges; raises more than $450,000 in first hour post debate3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy's popularity and fundraising surge after impressive performance at Republican debate.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old technology entrepreneur's popularity rating and online fundraising have surged. This came a day after his impressive performance at the first Republican presidential primary debate.
