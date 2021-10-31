Chinese media has accused the United States, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Maine of spreading the coronavirus infection globally. According to a researcher, the Chinese media is pushing a theory that pork from the US, beef from Brazil, shrimps from Saudi Arabia, and lobsters from Maine are the reason behind the Covid-19 spread.

Writing for a global think tank Policy Research Group (POREG), disinformation researcher Marcel Schliebs has identified "hundreds of accounts affiliated with pro-China agenda-pushing forward the theory of exported cold meats being a reason for the spread of coronavirus".

He said that the Chinese state media is interested in proving that beef from Brazil, shrimp from Saudi Arabia, and pork from the USA are responsible for Covid transmission.

Schliebs analysed the Twitter feed of pro-China accounts for 18 months and noted that the Maine lobster theory was pushed by a Chinese diplomat posted to the Kolkata consulate.

"One can see a correlation between the growing international concerns about China's Wuhan city being the epicenter of coronavirus and these contaminated meat accusations. China, in an attempt to counter the narrative, seems to be promoting the contaminated meat theory," the report added.

It further reported that the one correlation at the very least has become obvious; the correlation between any country taking a stance against the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) policies in any way and China claiming their food is contaminated and thus hurting that countries exports.

The researcher added that it was fairly obvious that China is using every bit of its position as a growing superpower to keep the rest of the world in check in terms of questioning their agenda.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!