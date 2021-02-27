US poverty rate falls for first time since last spring

The overall poverty rate fell to 11.3% last month from 11.8% in December, thanks to both stimulus payments and supplemental unemployment benefits. Despite the progress, 21.5% of Blacks live in poverty, more than double the rate for Whites, while over one in five people with a high-school diploma or less are also impoverished -- a rate more than three times that for those with more education.

