U.S. prepares action targeting allies’ chip plants in China
Liza Lin , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 20 Jun 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Move isn’t meant to escalate trade tensions, White House officials say
A U.S. official told top global semiconductor makers he wanted to revoke waivers they have used to access American technology in China, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could inflame trade tensions.
