US prepares for potential attacks on Israel this week amid Middle East tensions

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby warned of potential significant attacks on Israel amid Middle East tensions, following President Biden's talks with UK, France, Germany, and Italy leaders.

Written By Alka Jain
Published13 Aug 2024, 07:38 AM IST
White House National Security Advisor John Kirby warned of potential significant attacks on Israel amid Middle East tensions.
White House National Security Advisor John Kirby warned of potential significant attacks on Israel amid Middle East tensions.

The United States must be ready for potential "significant" attacks on Israel, which could occur this week, stated White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby on Monday, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This came after President Joe Biden's discussions with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy as the US seeks to de-escalate the situation in the region.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week. We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," said Kirby as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Also Read | US, Israel View an Attack by Iran as ‘Increasingly Likely’

Kirby mentioned that the call aimed to reaffirm Israel's defense and convey a unified message against any escalation of violence or attacks by Iran and its proxies.

In a joint statement on Monday, President Biden, along with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, urged Iran to cease its military threats against Israel. The White House noted that the statement emphasized the serious regional security consequences if such an attack were to occur.

“We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place,” the statement read.

Also Read | Israeli airstrike kills dozens of displaced civilians in Gaza

"We expressed our full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. We endorsed the joint call from President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to renew talks later this week with an aim to concluding the deal as soon as possible, and stressed there is no further time to lose," it said.

"All parties must live up to their responsibilities. In addition, unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed. We expressed our support for the defence of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups," it added.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:38 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldUS prepares for potential attacks on Israel this week amid Middle East tensions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,962.000.00
      Delhi
      71,683.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue