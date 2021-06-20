OPEN APP
US preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for the near-fatal incident.

"We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well," US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

