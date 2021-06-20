Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

US preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Premium
U.S. President Joe Biden
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST AFP

  • We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well,' US President Joe Biden's NSA Jake Sullivan said.

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for the near-fatal incident.

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for the near-fatal incident.

"We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well," US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well," US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!