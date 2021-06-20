US preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for the near-fatal incident.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

