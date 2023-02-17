US President Biden addresses unidentified objects issue: 7 key takeaways

The Chinese balloon has escalated tensions between the US and China
US President Joe Biden broke his silence on Friday after lawmakers demanded more information on the incidents
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US President Joe Biden on Friday (IST) broke his silence regarding the unknown aerial objects found in the skies, sparking controversy about whether they belonged to China. The US has shot down all-four mysterious objects and the debris has now been retrieved for analysis.
US President Joe Biden on Friday (IST) broke his silence regarding the unknown aerial objects found in the skies, sparking controversy about whether they belonged to China. The US has shot down all-four mysterious objects and the debris has now been retrieved for analysis.
The first of these objects, a Chinese balloon, was downed by a fighter jet on 4 February. While China says it was for weather monitoring, US officials say it was being used for surveillance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first of these objects, a Chinese balloon, was downed by a fighter jet on 4 February. While China says it was for weather monitoring, US officials say it was being used for surveillance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A further three objects were downed between February 10 and 12 over Deadhorse in Alaska, near Yukon in Canada, and over Lake Huron close to the US-Canada border.
A further three objects were downed between February 10 and 12 over Deadhorse in Alaska, near Yukon in Canada, and over Lake Huron close to the US-Canada border.
The Chinese balloon has escalated tensions between the US and China. Consequently, President Biden broke his silence after lawmakers demanded more information on the incidents, which have baffled many Americans.
The Chinese balloon has escalated tensions between the US and China. Consequently, President Biden broke his silence after lawmakers demanded more information on the incidents, which have baffled many Americans.
Here are 7 key takeaways from US President Biden's speech
Joe Biden said that the intelligence community was still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects. The administration has said they were downed because they posed a threat to civil aviation.
Biden said that the intelligence community believes that the objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions".
Biden said the results of the administration's review of how to deal with unidentified objects going forward would be classified and shared with relevant members of Congress.
The US President said he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping, and added, "We are not looking for a new cold war".
While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not."
Biden sharply criticized China's surveillance program, saying the shootdown sent a “clear message, the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable".
Biden said that he won't hesitate to bring down any aerial object seen as a threat to the United States. “If any object presents a threat to the safety, security (of) the American people I will take it down".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are 7 key takeaways from US President Biden's speech
Joe Biden said that the intelligence community was still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects. The administration has said they were downed because they posed a threat to civil aviation.
Biden said that the intelligence community believes that the objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions".
Biden said the results of the administration's review of how to deal with unidentified objects going forward would be classified and shared with relevant members of Congress.
The US President said he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping, and added, "We are not looking for a new cold war".
While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not."
Biden sharply criticized China's surveillance program, saying the shootdown sent a “clear message, the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable".
Biden said that he won't hesitate to bring down any aerial object seen as a threat to the United States. “If any object presents a threat to the safety, security (of) the American people I will take it down".