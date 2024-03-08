US President Biden calls out Israel over aid situation in Gaza, announces temporary port plan to stop famine
US President Joe Biden announced that US military will build a temporary port on Gaza's coast for humanitarian aid. Biden criticized Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the importance of protecting innocent lives.
US President Joe Biden, during his State of the Union address, announced that the US military will build a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to provide large-scale humanitarian aid by sea. President Biden's announcement comes as a famine threat looms over battered Gaza, which is also facing mass displacement owing to Israel's incessant attacks.