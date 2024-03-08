US President Joe Biden announced that US military will build a temporary port on Gaza's coast for humanitarian aid. Biden criticized Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the importance of protecting innocent lives.

US President Joe Biden, during his State of the Union address, announced that the US military will build a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to provide large-scale humanitarian aid by sea. President Biden's announcement comes as a famine threat looms over battered Gaza, which is also facing mass displacement owing to Israel's incessant attacks.

Joe Biden, who started off as the ally to Israel in its “right to defend", has now called out the Benjamin Netanyahu government for orchestrating an impending famine in the Palestinians enclave.

Israel's military campaign against Hamas fighters has devastated the Gaza Strip and plunged its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian catastrophe. The world has accused the Benjamin Netanyahu Government of genocide as Gaza's death toll crossed 30,000 in the fifth month of inflated war.

During his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden had said, "To Israel, I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be priority".

“As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time." Biden stated, much to Israel's dismay.

"Nearly two million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced, homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin, families without food, water, medicine. It's heartbreaking," Biden said on Thursday night, declaring that the US was leading humanitarian relief efforts.

“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," the president said.

Biden promised “no US boots will be on the ground", and said, “This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day."

Biden also warned Israel that it "must also do its part."

“We are not waiting on the Israelis. This is a moment for American leadership," Guardian quoted a senior official in the US government.

How has Gaza been receiving aid till now? Most of the aid to Gaza has been brought by road as Israel cut off other sources in October 2023. According to Reuters, the aids come through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and, since December, via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel.

How will the temporary post promised by Biden help Gaza? According to a Reuters report, US military will build a floating port and install it on the Gaza shore. An official was quoted in US media saying it would be attached to land by a temporary causeway.

Humanitarian aid will be shipped to the temporary port in Gaza from Cyprus where Israeli officials will inspect it.

Israel has said that it "fully supports the deployment of a temporary dock" and promised "full cooperation between the two parties".

