US President Biden comments on Donald Trump's mug shot, calls 'handsome guy'

President Joe Biden informed journalists that he had observed the mug shot image depicting the arrest of former President Donald Trump on felony charges related to his endeavour to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As reported by Bloomberg, “Handsome guy, wonderful guy," Biden quipped to reporters after exiting an exercise class in Lake Tahoe.

Biden has mostly refrained from discussing Trump's legal issues, as indicated by White House officials who have expressed a desire to uphold the autonomy of the judiciary and prosecution process, the report noted.

Apart from his legal situation in Georgia, Trump is confronted with federal felony charges tied to both election meddling and the management of classified materials.

As Trump was being booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night, Biden sent a fundraising email to supporters saying that “apropos of nothing" he believed “today’s a great day to give to my campaign," Bloomberg reported.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that the historic mug shot of former US President Donald Trump, released by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening, has become the inspiration for various merchandise, including T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters, and even bobblehead dolls.

The image captures Trump wearing a red tie, his hair gleaming, and an intense scowl on his face. It was taken during his arrest on numerous felony charges, marking a pivotal point in a legal case stemming from his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

Interestingly, this arresting image has found its way into the domains of both his followers and campaign strategists, who have embraced it as they unite in support of Trump's assertions that the charges leveled against him are driven by political motives.

Trump's "Save America" fundraising committee is capitalizing on the situation by offering a range of merchandise, such as "NEVER SURRENDER!" mug shot t-shirts priced at $34.00, beverage holders available at $15.00 for two, and coffee mugs for $25.00. Notably, Donald Trump Jr. is also engaged in marketing, featuring "FREE TRUMP" mug shot t-shirts retailing at $29.99, along with posters priced at $19.99.

For several months, Trump has been strategically utilizing the ongoing criminal investigations against him to galvanize support from his base. This approach commenced with his initial indictment in New York, Reuters reported.

Notably, his fundraising entities, encompassing both his past and present presidential campaigns, have disclosed investments exceeding $98 million in merchandise operations since 2015. These investments involve the procurement of various items like bumper stickers, hoodies, and coffee mugs, which are subsequently sold for fundraising purposes.

