US President Biden comments on Donald Trump's mug shot, calls 'handsome guy'2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 11:22 AM IST
President Joe Biden informed the media that he had viewed the mug shot image capturing former President Donald Trump's arrest on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
President Joe Biden informed journalists that he had observed the mug shot image depicting the arrest of former President Donald Trump on felony charges related to his endeavour to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message