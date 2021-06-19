Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden family's 'beloved' German Shepherd, Champ, dies at the age of 13

Biden family's 'beloved' German Shepherd, Champ, dies at the age of 13

Premium
German Shepherd Champ
1 min read . 10:48 PM IST Reuters

  • Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the president and first lady

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German Shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German Shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years.

"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the Bidens said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the Bidens said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the president and first lady.

He lived alongside Major, who the Bidens adopted in November 2018 and became the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat.

Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president under Barack Obama, and spent his days, "chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!