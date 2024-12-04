US President Biden’s growing worries spurred son’s pardon without delay
Annie Linskey , C. Ryan Barber , Ken Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Dec 2024, 04:20 PM IST
SummaryThe timing of Hunter Biden’s pardon has political drawbacks for Democrats, but benefits the Bidens as court proceedings loom.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Several of President Biden’s close confidants for months said privately that they expected him to pardon his son Hunter, even as he publicly insisted he wouldn’t. But a number of recent events clinched his decision to act despite the likely public backlash, people familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less