US President Biden's spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19 after Europe trip

US President Joe Biden's spokeswoman has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Europe with the president. Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, travelled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.
Jean-Pierre said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting" on Saturday.
Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact" under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Jean-Pierre said she was expecting 'mild Covid symptoms'. For now, Jean-Pierre will work from home and plans to return to work in person after a five-day isolation period and a negative test.
Last week Reuters news agency reported that about one-in-three Covid-19 cases in the US were caused by BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus.
US Covid-19 infections have receded sharply since January, although a resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that one will follow in the US given the pattern of the last two years of the pandemic.
