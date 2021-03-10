US President Biden to order 100 million more J&J COVID-19 doses, boosting supply

Biden will make the announcement Wednesday during an event with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co., who struck a collaboration to boost production of J&J’s recently authorized Covid-19 vaccine, officials familiar with the plan say. The US had previously ordered 100 million doses, which the company has said will be delivered before the end of June. J&J and the government will finalize the new order in the coming weeks, one official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}