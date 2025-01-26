Donald Trump’s 5th day in the Oval Office: Fires inspectors, challenges FEMA, terminates Fauci’s security and more

Donald Trump, with less than a week into his presidency, has touted deportation efforts and published new rules making it easier to remove people — fulfilling his campaign promise to tackle illegal immigration. President Donald Trump’s first week in office isn't over yet, but already it offers signals about how his next four years in the White House may unfold.

Here's a look at 5 bold decisions the newly sworn-in US President took on Friday:

1. Fired 17 independent inspectors Donald Trump fired 17 independent inspectors at multiple government agencies, eliminating a critical oversight component and clearing the way to replace them with loyalists, according to news agency Reuters. Reportedly, the dismissals appeared to violate federal law, which requires the president to give both houses of Congress reasons for the dismissals 30 days in advance, it added.

2. Cutting taxes on tips President Trump visited Las Vegas to discuss cutting taxes on tips, a promise he made for his 2024 campaign. In his second term, the new Republican president has rolled back many policies from his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, and begun working on his pledge to reshape and reduce the federal government.

3. Questions FEMA’s future Donald Trump has raised concerns about FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency) future role and appointed a former Navy SEAL as an interim chief - who has no prior experience in FEMA. Los Angeles, struggling with its worst natural disaster in decades, desperately needs FEMA. As new fires threaten homes in the city, FEMA has sent about 550 experts to help displaced residents find shelter, get aid, and coordinate debris removal.

4. Reinstating anti-abortion pacts Trump utilized his executive power to restore US participation in two international anti-abortion pacts, including one that cuts off US family planning funds for foreign organizations that provide or promote abortions. He also reinstated the Mexico City Policy for silencing abortion advocates. Originally created by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy has been reversed by each Democratic president and reinstated when a Republican returns to office.

5. Terminates Anthony Fauci’s security Trump terminated Dr. Anthony Fauci's security, a former top health official who has faced threats since leading the country's COVID-19 response, and said he should hire his own security. Fauci is the latest in a string of former Trump aides-turned-critics to see their federal protection canceled despite ongoing threats to their lives.

