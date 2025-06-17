US President Donald Trump hints at extending TikTok divestment deadline for ByteDance

US President Donald Trump has signalled that he may grant China-based tech firm ByteDance additional time to divest its American operations of the popular short-form video platform, TikTok, reported Reuters.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his intention to potentially delay the current divestment deadline, originally set for 19 June. The remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny over TikTok’s ownership and its influence on US users, particularly younger demographics.

Trump previously announced in May that he was open to pushing back the deadline, citing TikTok’s role in helping him connect with younger voters during the 2024 presidential campaign. He again acknowledged the app’s impact during his latest comments, suggesting its political relevance may play a role in any forthcoming decision.

To recall, President Donald Trump has already postponed the planned ban on TikTok twice, reportedly with backing from his attorney general. A new divestiture deadline is approaching later this month, though that too could be pushed back, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While ByteDance previously stated during President Biden’s tenure that it had no intention of selling TikTok, the Chinese tech giant confirmed in April that it had engaged in talks with the Trump administration to explore a possible resolution for its U.S. operations. The company also noted that any potential deal would require approval from Chinese authorities.

The Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, enacted with bipartisan backing in 2023, officially banned TikTok in the United States on 19 January 2025, citing national security and data privacy risks. Following his return to office, President Trump granted the platform a 75-day extension, initially upon taking office and once again in April.

Trump had been pursuing a plan to restructure TikTok’s American operations into a standalone entity under US ownership. However, the initiative has since stalled after China signalled it would not authorise such a move, particularly amid escalating trade tensions tied to Trump's 'reciprocal' tariff policy.

