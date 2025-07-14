US President Donald Trump, Melania to visit UK in Sept, will be hosted by King Charles III in Windsor Castle

US President Donald Trump will be visiting the United Kingdom in September, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

King Charles III will host Trump and first lady Melania Trump, the second time the US president will have received the UK’s highest honour offered to a visiting dignitary.

The King will host Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle from September 17-19, Buckingham Palace said. It follows Trump’s previous three-day state visit during his first term in 2019, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’s mother.

Trump to meet UK PM Keir Starmer in Scotland The visit will come only two months after King Charles, and his wife Queen Camilla, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor.

According to an AFP report, Trump was invited by a personal letter from Charles, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed to him in February during a visit to Washington.

Starmer has sought to woo Donald Trump with a charm offensive to boost ties and gain better leverage for the UK in tough trade talks with Washington.

A delighted Trump, who has long been a big fan of the British royal family, has called the invitation a "very great honour", and opened the letter from the king in the glare of the world's cameras.

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office as he handed Trump a hand-signed letter from the monarch.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US President later this month is due to make a personal visit to Scotland – where he owns a golf course – and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation to meet with him then, the premier’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters on Monday.

Starmer has prioritised good relations with Trump since becoming prime minister a year ago, stressing the importance of Britain’s defense and security alliance with the US and taking care not to openly criticise Trump’s tariff policies.

Trump's first state visit in 2019 Trump’s first state visit in 2019, during the tenure of former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, included a banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside the Queen.

That visit wasn’t without tensions, however. Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan shortly before arriving for the trip, calling him a “stone cold loser.” And the president also appeared to undermine then Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, saying in a newspaper interview that her efforts to maintain links with the European Union might preclude a US trade deal.

The president saw anti-Trump protests including a blimp depicting him as a giant baby that flew over Parliament Square. On Monday, the Stop Trump coalition protest group which organised those demonstrations, issued a statement saying it planned another on September 17 in central London, and further protests in Windsor, with details to be confirmed once more is known about the state visit.

The second state visit for Trump is unusual: normally second-term US presidents have not been offered a state visit by the UK, and instead have had tea or lunch with the monarch.