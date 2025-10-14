Trump says he doesn't get along with ‘weak’ world leaders; praises ‘tough cookie’ Erdogan

US President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that he got along with "tough" world leaders, hours after he signed what he described as a comprehensive peace deal in Gaza, with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey as guarantors.

In an audio clip from the White House, Trump can be heard saying, "I get along with the tough ones. I don't get along with the weak ones...," purportedly following up on his earlier comments in Egypt.

"I don't know what that is, but [Turkish President] Erdogan has been great with me. You know, when NATO has a problem with Erdogan, which they often do, they call me to talk to him, and I've never failed with working it out with him immediately," the US President is further heard saying.

Trump's comments, reportedly given to the press from Air Force One on 13 October, come after the US President spoke at length about his “difficult” friend, Erdogan, at the Gaza peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

“Tough cookie”—but also a “friend” Speaking after signing the agreement, Trump had said, "I don't know what it is, I like the tough people better than I like the soft, easy ones," in reference to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that the Turkish President was a "tough cookie" in addition to being his "friend".

"If you look at some of the recent conflicts, he was at the top of them, and he was winning 'em and he did win 'em," the US President said, tipping his hat to the Turkish armed forces as well.

"He doesn't want any credit; he doesn't want anything. He just wants to be left alone," Trump said of Erdogan.

Every time I've ever needed him, he's been there for me," Trump added, to loud applause from all leaders who had gathered for the summit.

Speaking about the Turkish President and his frequent clashes with NATO, Trump said: "When NATO has a problem with him, 'cause he is difficult, they call me and they say, ‘Would you do me a favour and speak to Erdogan?’ And I do, and he never fails us... he's amazing."

At the press conference following the summit, Trump also heaped praise on the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, whose backing, along with Turkey's, will be crucial for the Gaza peace deal going forward.