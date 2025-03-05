US President Donald Trump to address Congress amid tarrif war: What to expect? ‘Renewal of the American dream’

US President Donald Trump is all set to address Congress and the American people amid a tariff war with China, Canada and Mexico, and tensions with America’s allies. In his address on Tuesday (local time), Trump is expected to lay out his plans for the weeks and months ahead after a turbulent first few weeks in office.

This is Trump's first customary address to Congress since starting his second term. The White House said Trump’s theme would be the “renewal of the American dream,” and he was expected to lay out his achievements since returning.

The President's speech comes at a time when he has preparing for tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, fired thousands of federal workers as part of a campaign to cut government spending and berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

When will Donald Trump address? President Donald Trump will address Congress and the American people Tuesday night (local time) as he lays out his plans for the months ahead. The president's remarks are slated to begin at 9 PM EST on Tuesday to 7:30 am Indian Standard Timex (IST).

Where to watch the speech? One can track LIVE Updates on Live Mint here: Trump tariff news LIVE updates. You can also tune in LIVE at CNN, BBC and ABC News.

What to expect? 1. Trump is expected to lay out his achievements as well as appeal to Congress to provide more money to finance his aggressive immigration crackdown.

“It’s an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking, unprecedented achievements and accomplishments,” senior adviser Stephen Miller was quoted by Associated Press as saying.