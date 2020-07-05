US President Donald Trump vows remedy by year end

Major league pitcher David Price, a 12-season veteran, will sit out 2020 because of concerns tied to the pandemic, delaying his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Associated Press reported. Price, traded this year by the Boston Red Sox, pitched two games for the Dodgers during spring training before the virus shuttered camps. “I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season," he said.