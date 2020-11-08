US President-Elect Joe Biden to address the nation shortly

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-Elect of the United States. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

Joe Biden will be delivering his victory speech shortly. He will be joined by his wife, Jill, and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Here are the live updates:

-Joe Biden will be addressing the nation at 6.30 am.

-Biden said in a tweet that it was an honour to be chosen to lead the country, and assured that he will be the President for all Americans, whether they had voted for him or not.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he said.

Biden clinched the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, District of Columbia and Maryland.

