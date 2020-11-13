US President-elect Joe Biden wins Arizona, electoral count rises to 290

According to a New York Times report, US President-elect Joe Biden has narrowly won Arizona, capturing the state's 11 electoral votes and strengthening his Electoral College margin, while President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the 2020 presidential elections.

The Arizona victory brings Joe Biden to 290 electoral votes, 20 more than required to clinch the White House.

The President-elect's margin is currently about 11,000 votes, or 0.3%. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since former President Bill Clinton in 1996. Four years ago, Trump had won the state by 3.5 percentage points.

Biden's win underscored a profound political shift in Arizona, a longtime Republican bastion that has lurched left in recent years, fueled by rapidly evolving demographics and a growing contingent of young Hispanic voters championing liberal policies, the report added.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been mounting legal attempts for a recount in key battleground states.

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Arizona, alleging that poll workers in the state's largest county, Maricopa, improperly pressured voters to enter their vote in a way that would incorrectly reject votes.

Asian stocks edge higher as Biden cements presidential win

Asian shares eked out gains today and US stock futures turned higher after Biden was projected to win the battleground state of Arizona, cementing his win for the office.

The projection by Edison Research dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's struggling effort to overturn the results of the 3 November presidential election.

S&P 500 e-mini futures inched out of negative territory on the news but without much conviction, and were last up just 0.03%.

European futures remained resolutely dour, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.67%, German DAX futures down 0.6% and FTSE futures off 1.1%.

Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

He defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

With agency inputs

