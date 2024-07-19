US President Election 2024: Former US President Donald Trump predicts an incredible victory at the upcoming presidential election during his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Former US President Donald Trump said he would win an "incredible victory" at the US presidential election in November. His remarks came while delivering the headline speech of the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory," Trump told a euphoric crowd in Milwaukee, before vowing to “be president for all of America, not half of America."

Here are top 10 quotes from Trump's RNC speech 1) "Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for the President of the United States. I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope."

2) “…will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed."

3) "The discord and division in our society must be healed, we must heal it quickly...I am running to be President for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

4) "I'm not supposed to be here tonight," Trump told the packed convention hall as thousands of people listened in silence about the assassination attempt that he survived. "There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

5) “Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down….will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win."

6) “Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will stop us. No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny — and we will not fail. Together, we will save this country, we will restore the Republic, and we will usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people truly deserve."

7) "There was peace in Europe and the Middle East. Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing. We defeated 100 per cent of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, something that was going to take five years, and I did it in two months."

8) “Now China is circling Taiwan, and Russian warships and nuclear submarines are operating 60 miles off our coasts in Cuba, and the media doesn’t want to talk about it."

9) “And to the entire world, we want our hostages back—and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price. With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness and chaos will be over," he said in a stern warning to the adversaries of the United States.

10) "We will replenish our military, and build an Iron Dome Missile Defense System to ensure that no enemy can strike our homeland—and this great Iron Dome will all be Made in the USA. We will unleash the power of American innovation… will be proud of our capital again. America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we must have the courage to seize it."

(With inputs from agencies)

