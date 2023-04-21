US President Joe Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:08 AM IST
US President Joe Biden is looking at formally launching his reelection campaign as early as next week, setting up a potential rematch with Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week, three people briefed on the discussions said on Thursday.Joe Biden, 80, has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party's nomination.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×