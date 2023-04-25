US President Joe Biden announces plans to contest in 2024 elections ‘let's finish…’2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- Biden made his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy.
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest U.S. president ever, another four years in office.
