US President JJoe Biden forgets ‘Maui’ in his public address to Hawaii wildfire catastrophe1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:37 AM IST
US President Biden apologizes for not mentioning the deadly Hawaii wildfires in his previous speech, promises federal assistance and a visit to the affected areas.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the deadly Hawaii wildfires that killed over 80 people in Maui, the most-affected island whose name was missing in his speech yesterday, according to a report published by The New York Post.
